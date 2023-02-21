Man sentenced to at least 12 years in deadly shooting at Jefferson Twp. bar

Medics pronounced Bagley deceased at the scene, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court documents.

Bagley’s nephew was also shot and was transported Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital.

The prosecution sought a sentence of 15 years — the maximum number allowed under the plea agreement, according to a sentencing memo. They argued because Bush shot two people the maximum sentence “is more than justified.”

“After calling them over to his car, the defendant shot two people — one fatally — as they were trying to go inside the establishment,” the prosecution wrote. “Based on the senseless and heinous nature of defendant’s crimes and the harm caused to two people, the state requests that the court impose a 15-year prison sentence.”

Bush’s defense attorney, Antony Abboud, sought the minimum sentence of 10 years, noting he is not likely to reoffend.

“He has accepted responsibility for his actions and is extremely remorseful for his actions,” the defense wrote. “He was gainfully self- employed, and he has the support of his family and community. As such, Mr. Bush respectfully requests that this court sentence him to the minimal prison term allowed.”