Man sentenced to at least 17 years in deadly shooting of Palms Lounge security guard

• Judge Timothy O’Connell sentenced Talbert Grooms to 17 to 22.5 years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• The 41-year-old also will be on probation for two to five years after he is released.

What was he convicted of?

• Grooms pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and having weapons while under disability in September.

• Two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count each of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability were dismissed, according to court records.

What was he accused of?

• On Nov. 19, 2024, Grooms reportedly got into an argument with 30-year-old Jordan Ashe, a security guard at the Palms Lounge at 4950 Old Barn Road.

• The argument turned physical as Ashe escorted Grooms into the bar’s back parking lot, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

• Witnessed said Grooms went to his car after and returned with a gun, according to an affidavit.

• Grooms allegedly approached Ashe with the gun in his hand.

• Surveillance video and witness statements indicated Ashe tried to tackle or wrestle with Grooms, according to court documents. Two to three shots were fired during the struggle, hitting Ashe.

• Another security guard reportedly sprayed pepper spray at Grooms as others attempted to separate Grooms and Ashe.

• Grooms got into a Chevrolet Impala and left the bar but crashed near the North Main Street and Shiloh Springs Road intersection.

• The car overturned, and Grooms left the scene on foot.

• Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the bar and attempted life-saving measures on Ashe, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, said Maj. Jeremy Roy.

• Deputies who responded to the crash and K9 officers attempted a track, which ended in the 5800 block of North Main Street.

• Investigators determined the car was registered to Grooms, whose appearance matched the suspected shooter.

• Crews pinged Grooms’ cellphone, which showed it was at the Palms. Witnesses at the bar reported the shooter had dropped his cellphone during the struggle with Ashe, according to court records.

• Investigators received a search warrant for Grooms’ car and home. While preparing to serve the warrant, crews watched Grooms enter his residence, according to court documents.

• They detained Grooms, who reportedly had bloody clothing, injuries to his face and smelled like pepper spray.