Man sentenced to at least 30 years in prison in deadly shooting at Miamisburg home

Earlier this month Turner pleaded to two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count each of grand theft, tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs in Montgomery County Pleas Court.

On March 12, 2025, Miamisburg police responded to a shooting at a house in the 700 block of Golden Arrow Court and found Leslie Ross shot to death in the basement, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A 911 caller reported a man, later identified as Turner, shot a woman in the caller’s house, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The caller told police he was in his bedroom when he heard a slapping sound coming from the basement, a Miamisburg Municipal Court affidavit stated.

Turner came upstairs and reportedly told him he messed up and needed help.

“(He) was asked if Dametrius told him what had occurred and (he) stated that he didn’t have to because he already knew that (there) were gunshots and he knew that Dametrius did something bad,” the affidavit read.

Officers cleared the home and found Ross face down on the floor in the basements lounge area, according to court records. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another resident told police he was in the basement shower when he heard Ross yell, “Don’t do it. No!” and what he thought were slapping noises, according to court documents.

He then went upstairs to his room. He told police he didn’t see Ross in the basement, according to an affidavit.

Officers arrested Turner after a 13-hour manhunt.

A couple called police after they saw him while walking near South Elm Street and West Blossom Hill Road in West Carrollton.

They saw a social media post earlier from Miamisburg police asking for help locating Turner, Miamisburg police Chief Mike Brem said.

Turner reportedly had suspected methamphetamine on him when he was arrested.

Neither Turner nor Ross were residents of the Golden Arrow Court, but Turner had been staying there, Brem said.