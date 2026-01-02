Man sentenced to at least 8 years for shooting at vehicle, injuring 1 in Dayton

• Sentencing: Judge Dennis Adkins sentenced Devin Lamar Rogers to eight to 10.5 years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Probation: Once he’s released, Rogers will be on probation for at least two years.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Rogers pleaded guilty to felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises in December.

• Dismissed: Two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Shooting at vehicle: Rogers was convicted of shooting at a vehicle in the 300 block of Oxford Avenue on Jan 20. 2025.

There were two people in the vehicle, including a 20-year-old woman who was seriously injured, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The woman was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle and had life-threatening injuries, said Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.