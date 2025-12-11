Man sentenced to at least 9 years for shooting person in the face in Dayton

• Sentencing: Judge Susan D. Solle sentenced Joseph Falls to nine to 10.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: In November, Falls pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• Dismissed: An aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charge were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Gas station shooting: Falls is accused of shooting another man in the face at a QuikTrip gas station at 2121 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. on March 25.

When Dayton police responded, they found a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face, said Lt. Eric Sheldon. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

• Robbery: Witnesses told investigators Falls pulled a gun on the man and took his money before shooting him, according to an affidavit.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident.

• Stabbing reported: As detectives investigated, Kettering Health Dayton staff reported a stabbing victim arrived at the hospital.

Staff later determined the patient had been shot.

The patient was identified as the suspect from the QuikTrip shooting, Sheldon said. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Falls had more than $1,300 in cash on him, according to court records. His features and clothing reportedly matched the gas station’s video surveillance.