Man sentenced to more than 10 years in 15-year-old girl’s death in Harrison Twp.

• Darrell Bostic Jr. was sentenced to 11 to 16 and a half years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he convicted of?

• Bostic pleaded guilty of one count of complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter.

• He was previously indicted on two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Who was involved?

• Bostic is one of four people charged in connection to Heaven Washington’s death.

• Baretta Byrdsong was sentenced to two and a half years for endangering children and aggravated assault.

• Tommy Moreland was sentenced to 37 to 46.5 years to life in prison, according to court records.

• A jury found Moreland guilty of two counts each of murder and tampering with evidence, three counts of felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Moreland’s sister, Denisha Taylor, is facing three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice, according to court records.

What were they accused of?

• On Nov. 13, 2023, Byrdsong allegedly drove Washington to an ATM get money for a field trip later that day. Washington was in Montgomery County Children Services’ custody and living at a group home where Byrdsong worked, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• On their way back to the group home, a vehicle pulled up next to them near Turner Road and Philadelphia Avenue. Moreland and Bostic were allegedly in the vehicle.

• Multiple shots were fired into Byrdsong’s vehicle, striking Washington, according to prosecutor’s office.

• He drove Washington to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

• Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said Washington was not the target of the shooting.

• Moreland had an ongoing feud with Byrdsong, who was the apparent target, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• A license plate reader showed a rented 2023 Toyota RAV-4 was in area of the shooting when it occurred, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

• Detectives found the SUV near the Englewood Meijer and began surveilling it in unmarked vehicles. The Toyota fled, resulting in a chase with patrol vehicles.

• The pursuit continued onto Interstate 70 with the SUV averaging speeds of 109.8 mph, according to an affidavit. The chase went through New Lebanon and into Farmersville before the SUV was abandoned in a field off Havermale Road.

• Surveillance video showed Moreland driving the Toyota immediately before the chase, according to municipal court documents.

• Deputies arrested Moreland on March 7, 2024.

• Taylor allegedly tried to cover up the crime. The SUV was rented in her name, according to court records.

What happens next?

• Taylor has a motion to suppress hearing scheduled for Sept. 24.

• Washington’s estate has a civil lawsuit pending against Byrdsong and Reflections Group Home LLC. The lawsuit claims the group home was negligent in hiring Byrdsong and failed to supervise him, leading to Washington’s death.

• A pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2026, and the jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2026.