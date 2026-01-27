Man sentenced to more than 30 years for shooting during Dayton robbery

He was also designated a violent offender. As part of the state’s Sierah’s Law, violent offenders must report to their local sheriff’s office annually for 10 years.

A jury found Phelps guilty of attempted murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges following a trial in December, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He was found not guilty of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Phelps was accused of shooting a man multiple times in the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane in Dayton on June 28.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

“The person who heard the male calling for help and ultimately called 911 likely saved the victim’s life by getting him the medical attention he needed in a timely manner,” said Dayton police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

The man identified Phelps as the suspect, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Phelps was allegedly stealing items from the man’s home when he shot him.

Investigators found evidence of illicit drug sales in the home, Zecchini said.