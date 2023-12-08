Man sentenced to more than 4 years for assaulting Dayton officers after road rage incident

Two counts of assault of a peace officer and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count each of felonious assault, assaulting a police dog or horse and resisting arrest charges were dismissed.

On July 26, Turner was driving north on James H. McGee Boulevard in Dayton when he reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic. While at a red light, a man in a vehicle next to him yelled at Turner about having the right of way, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Turner then pulled out handgun and shot at the man’s car, according to court documents. The bullet reportedly hit the driver seat, but the other man was not injured.

Turner fled to his house and punched and kicked multiple Dayton Police Department officers, according to an affidavit.