Man sentenced to more than 4 years for hitting Butler Twp. cruisers

A man was sentenced to more than four years after he reportedly used a stolen truck to hit multiple Butler Twp. police cruisers on Christmas Eve.
Anthony Lamar Brown, 33, was ordered to spend four and half years at the Correctional Reception Center during a sentencing on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. His driver license was also suspended for 10 years.
Brown was previously convicted of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism after pleading no contest earlier this month. Two additional vandalism counts and an obstructing official business charge were dismissed.
The defense filed a sentencing memo earlier this week seeking a community control sanctions with mental health and substance abuse treatment, according to court records.
“Community control sanctions would adequately punish him and protect the public from future crime,” wrote Attorney Theresa A. Baker.
She also sought additional programs that would help Brown with his education and employment, which Baker said would help him become a productive member of society.
We’ve reached out to Brown’s attorney for a comment and will update this story once we receive a response.
On Dec. 24, Butler Twp. police responded to the Days Inn on Miller Lane on a report of a disorderly person.
A woman told officers Brown threatened to kill her and was chasing her, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.
When police found him, Brown reportedly ran away and crossed Interstate 75. He then stole a 1991 Dodge Dakota parked at the Knights Inn Dayton on Poe Avenue, according to court records.
He “deliberately rammed multiple cruisers and almost struck (an officer) as well,” the affidavit stated. Police performed a vehicle take-down maneuver and arrested Brown.
