Man sentenced to more than 4 years for hitting Butler Twp. cruisers

She also sought additional programs that would help Brown with his education and employment, which Baker said would help him become a productive member of society.

We’ve reached out to Brown’s attorney for a comment and will update this story once we receive a response.

On Dec. 24, Butler Twp. police responded to the Days Inn on Miller Lane on a report of a disorderly person.

A woman told officers Brown threatened to kill her and was chasing her, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

When police found him, Brown reportedly ran away and crossed Interstate 75. He then stole a 1991 Dodge Dakota parked at the Knights Inn Dayton on Poe Avenue, according to court records.

He “deliberately rammed multiple cruisers and almost struck (an officer) as well,” the affidavit stated. Police performed a vehicle take-down maneuver and arrested Brown.