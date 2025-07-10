Man sentenced to prison for Dayton fire that destroyed 3 houses

Breaking: 17-year-old to be tried as an adult in Dayton double homicide

A man was sentenced to prison for reportedly starting a fire that burned down three houses and damaged several others last year.

Michael Fabian Jr., 44, was sentenced to three years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was also ordered to register with the state’s arson registry.

In June, a jury found Fabian guilty of three counts of arson. He was found not guilty of two additional arson charges and five counts of aggravated arson.

Michael Clifton Fabian Jr. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

The prosecution sought a sentence of 54 months, according to court records.

On June 10, 2024, Dayton firefighters responded to the 2100 block of East Fourth Street to three houses fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used large hose streams and aerial equipment to contain the fire. Three houses were destroyed, and others were damaged by the heat.

Fire destroyed three houses on East Fourth Street in Dayton Monday morning, June 6, 2024 resulting in an emergency demolition order. A cadaver dog was brought in from Columbus to check the ruins as a precaution. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

A firefighter had a minor injury, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

Fire investigators received a tip that Fabian, who lived in one of the houses, was hired to set the fire, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

During an interview he said he lit cardboard on fire and put it under the exterior stairs behind one of the houses, according to an affidavit.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.

