Man sentenced to prison for Dayton fire that destroyed 3 houses

In June, a jury found Fabian guilty of three counts of arson. He was found not guilty of two additional arson charges and five counts of aggravated arson.

The prosecution sought a sentence of 54 months, according to court records.

On June 10, 2024, Dayton firefighters responded to the 2100 block of East Fourth Street to three houses fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used large hose streams and aerial equipment to contain the fire. Three houses were destroyed, and others were damaged by the heat.

A firefighter had a minor injury, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

Fire investigators received a tip that Fabian, who lived in one of the houses, was hired to set the fire, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

During an interview he said he lit cardboard on fire and put it under the exterior stairs behind one of the houses, according to an affidavit.

Staff writers Jen Balduf and Daniel Susco contributed to this report.