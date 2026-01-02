Breaking: 2 men killed in early-morning shootings at Dayton, Trotwood bars identified

Man sentenced to prison for explosion, fire at Piqua High School

Piqua High School's entrance caught fire after an explosive device was detonated Monday, July 1, 2024. Multiple windows and doors were reportedly blown out as a result. Photo courtesy Piqua Police Department.

A man who reportedly detonated an explosive device, catching Piqua High School on fire, was sentenced on Monday.

What was he sentenced to?

• Sentencing: Judge Jeanine Pratt sentenced Grady Egerton to three to four and a half years in prison, according to a Miami County Common Pleas Court clerk.

• Probation: He’ll be on community control sanctions for two to five years once he’s released.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Grady Egerton was convicted of felonious assault, arson, assault, vandalism and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance after pleading guilty in November.

What was he accused of?

• Explosion and fire: On July 1, 2024, Egerton reportedly detonated an explosive device outside of Piqua High School.

“Mr. Egerton created an explosive device that he used to catch the Piqua High School on fire,” a Miami County Municipal Court complaint read.

The high school’s entrance caught on fire and the explosive device blew out several doors and windows. The explosion and fire caused $15,000 worth of damage, according to the complaint.

• Standoff: While investigators were serving a warrant at Egerton’s home, he pulled out a weapon, resulting in officers shooting at him, according to Piqua police.

A multi-hour standoff ensued and ended after police used gas. Police used a Taser and took Egerton into custody.

Crews later determined Egerton’s weapon was a CO2 pistol, or air gun.

