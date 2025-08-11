Man sentenced to prison in Washington Twp. crash that seriously injured woman

Once he’s released, he will be sent to the Montgomery County Jail and placed on community control sanctions for a separate theft conviction.

He’ll remain in jail until he can join the MonDay program, according to court records.

As part of the crash investigation, DeHaven will be on parole for one to three years and his license was suspended for three years.

DeHaven pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault in June, according to court documents. An OVI charge was dismissed.

The charges were related to a crash on March 19, 2024, in the 800 block of West Spring Valley Pike.

DeHaven was driving a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire when the car crossed to the other side of the road and into oncoming traffic, according to a crash report.

The Pontiac hit a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox head on. A 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan behind the Chevrolet crashed into the back of the SUV.

The 70-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus with serious injuries, according to the crash report.

DeHaven was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.