Man sentenced to probation for stabbing co-worker in Huber Heights

Feb 11, 2025
A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his co-worker in Huber Heights was sentenced to probation.

Cameron Amir Harding-Eldridge, 25, will spend up to five years on probation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was also referred to the MonDay program, a community-based correctional facility that provides a secure treatment environment for felony offenders.

If he breaks the terms of his probation he’ll be sentenced to six to 18 months in prison.

Cameron Amir Harding-Eldridge. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

Harding-Eldridge pleaded guilty in January in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a lesser charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He initially was indicted on two second-degree counts of felonious assault.

The charges stemmed from a Sept. 26, 2024, stabbing at 6076 Chambersburg Road.

Harding-Eldridge stabbed a co-worker in the abdomen during an argument before fleeing, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division documents.

The co-worker was alert and talking to officers at the scene, Huber Heights police Sgt. Josh Fosnight said.

The co-worker was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and needed immediate surgery.

