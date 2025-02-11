Man sentenced to probation for stabbing co-worker in Huber Heights

A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his co-worker in Huber Heights was sentenced to probation.
Cameron Amir Harding-Eldridge, 25, will spend up to five years on probation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was also referred to the MonDay program, a community-based correctional facility that provides a secure treatment environment for felony offenders.
If he breaks the terms of his probation he’ll be sentenced to six to 18 months in prison.
Harding-Eldridge pleaded guilty in January in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a lesser charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He initially was indicted on two second-degree counts of felonious assault.
The charges stemmed from a Sept. 26, 2024, stabbing at 6076 Chambersburg Road.
Harding-Eldridge stabbed a co-worker in the abdomen during an argument before fleeing, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division documents.
The co-worker was alert and talking to officers at the scene, Huber Heights police Sgt. Josh Fosnight said.
The co-worker was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and needed immediate surgery.
