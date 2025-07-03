Breaking: The Latest: House gives final approval to Trump’s big tax bill and sends it to him to sign

Man sentenced to probation for SWAT standoff at Butler Twp. hotel

A man was sentenced to community control sanctions for a SWAT standoff at the Red Roof Inn in Butler Twp. last year.

John Prince, 63, will spend up to five years on probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

If he violates the terms of his probation, he could face eight to 12 years in prison.

In June Prince pleaded guilty to one count each of inducing panic and obstructing official business. A second inducing panic charge and an aggravated menacing charge were dismissed.

On Dec. 9 Butler Twp. police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 7370 Miller Lane after staff reported a man, later identified as Prince, with a knife was making threats.

When officers tried to speak to Prince, he allegedly refused to open the door and threatened to shoot police.

After 45 minutes, officers called the Montgomery County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team.

Crews negotiated over the phone with Prince for hours. Eventually, SWAT put tear gas through the hotel room’s front window, according to Butler Twp. police.

Prince was taken into custody and transported to Miami Valley Hospital before being booked into jail.

