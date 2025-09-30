Man sentenced to probation in Clay Twp. child porn investigation

• Judge Elizabeth Ellis sentenced Ryan D. Lewis, 20, to up to five years of probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• He was also deemed a Tier I sex offender. Tier I offenders much register their address every year for 15 years.

• If Lewis violates the terms of his probation he could face six months to a year in prison, according to court documents.

What was he convicted of?

• Lewis pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

• As a result, three counts of pandering obscenity and two counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Lewis allegedly had child sex abuse material on his electronics.

• Clay Twp. police open an investigation after they received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Lewis was downloading child porn, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.