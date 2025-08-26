Breaking: Clayton city manager, law director to resign in September

Man sentenced to probation in fight with brother, struggle over gun in Huber Heights

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A man was sentenced to community control for a fight with his brother in Huber Heights where they allegedly wrestled over a gun.

What was he sentenced to?

• Elijah Anthony Brown-Lee will spend up to five years on probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• He was ordered to not have any contact with his brother.

• If Brown-Lee violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to 12 years in prison.

ExploreRELATED: Man pleads guilty in fight with brother, struggle over gun in Huber Heights
Elijah Brown-Lee

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

What was he accused of?

• Brown-Lee previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence, according to court records.

• The domestic violence conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Two counts of felonious assault and one count each of strangulation and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation were dismissed.

• Just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2024, Huber Heights police responded to a report of gunfire in the 8200 block of Mt. Charles Drive.

• Officers determined two men got into an argument, which led to a fight.

• During the fight, the victim tried to grab the gun because he feared for his life, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court East Division records.

• Brown-Lee and his brother allegedly wrestled over the gun and Brown-Lee bit him.

• At one point in the fight Brown-Lee pinned his brother on a neighbor’s vehicle and got control of the gun, according to municipal court records.

• Brown-Lee allegedly fired multiple rounds at his brother as his brother fled.

• His brother was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one was shot during the incident, according to police.

In Other News
1
1 injured in rollover crash in Huber Heights Sunday
2
Clayton city manager, law director to resign in September
3
51-year-old woman killed in Preble County pedestrian strike identified
4
Woman killed in fatal Fedex truck crash ID’d
5
Man accused in Trotwood rape sentenced after pleading to lesser charge

About the Author