Man sentenced to probation in fight with brother, struggle over gun in Huber Heights

• Elijah Anthony Brown-Lee will spend up to five years on probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• He was ordered to not have any contact with his brother.

• If Brown-Lee violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to 12 years in prison.

What was he accused of?

• Brown-Lee previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence, according to court records.

• The domestic violence conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Two counts of felonious assault and one count each of strangulation and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation were dismissed.

• Just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2024, Huber Heights police responded to a report of gunfire in the 8200 block of Mt. Charles Drive.

• Officers determined two men got into an argument, which led to a fight.

• During the fight, the victim tried to grab the gun because he feared for his life, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court East Division records.

• Brown-Lee and his brother allegedly wrestled over the gun and Brown-Lee bit him.

• At one point in the fight Brown-Lee pinned his brother on a neighbor’s vehicle and got control of the gun, according to municipal court records.

• Brown-Lee allegedly fired multiple rounds at his brother as his brother fled.

• His brother was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one was shot during the incident, according to police.