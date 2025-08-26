Man sentenced to probation in fight with brother, struggle over gun in Huber Heights

A man was sentenced to community control for a fight with his brother in Huber Heights where they allegedly wrestled over a gun.
What was he sentenced to?
• Elijah Anthony Brown-Lee will spend up to five years on probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
• He was ordered to not have any contact with his brother.
• If Brown-Lee violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to 12 years in prison.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
What was he accused of?
• Brown-Lee previously pleaded guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence, according to court records.
• The domestic violence conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Two counts of felonious assault and one count each of strangulation and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation were dismissed.
• Just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2024, Huber Heights police responded to a report of gunfire in the 8200 block of Mt. Charles Drive.
• Officers determined two men got into an argument, which led to a fight.
• During the fight, the victim tried to grab the gun because he feared for his life, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court East Division records.
• Brown-Lee and his brother allegedly wrestled over the gun and Brown-Lee bit him.
• At one point in the fight Brown-Lee pinned his brother on a neighbor’s vehicle and got control of the gun, according to municipal court records.
• Brown-Lee allegedly fired multiple rounds at his brother as his brother fled.
• His brother was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one was shot during the incident, according to police.
About the Author