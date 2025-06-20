Man seriously injured in Dayton stabbing; 1 in custody

A man was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2:45 p.m., Dayton police responded to the 100 block of Huffman Avenue for a report of a man stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man and started providing life-saving care, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

The man was transported to the hospital with a serious injury.

An argument preceded the stabbing, Sheldon said.

A 65-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Detectives from the Violent Offender Unit are investigating.

