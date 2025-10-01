Man shot, 1 arrested following argument in Preble County

Deputies arrived to find a 24-year-old man shot in the upper torso with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

He ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

During a 911 call, he said he was shot after he punched a man who “laid hands on me,” according to dispatch records.

CareFlight transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The shooter also called 911.

He told dispatchers he shot a man who lives with him.

“He got all crazy and punched me and was punching me and I shot him,” according to the 911 call.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home and collected evidence, including the gun.

The Preble County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case to consider potential charges.