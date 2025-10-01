Man shot, 1 arrested following argument in Preble County

Deputies arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place following an argument in Preble County Tuesday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., Preble County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting reported in the 100 block of Finland Drive in Lake Lakengren near Gasper Twp.
Deputies arrived to find a 24-year-old man shot in the upper torso with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
He ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
During a 911 call, he said he was shot after he punched a man who “laid hands on me,” according to dispatch records.
CareFlight transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
The shooter also called 911.
He told dispatchers he shot a man who lives with him.
“He got all crazy and punched me and was punching me and I shot him,” according to the 911 call.
Investigators served a search warrant at the home and collected evidence, including the gun.
The Preble County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case to consider potential charges.
