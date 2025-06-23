Man shot by Dayton officer, woman indicted in connection to chase

Heaven Rickell Shepherd, 29, also of Dayton, was indicted on receiving stolen property and failure to comply with charges.

They’re scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

On June 12, Dayton police were participating in a joint violence deterrence initiative with Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit when troopers spotted a Ford Fusion that had been reported stolen.

Dayton officers attempted to stop the Ford, but it fled, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The OSHP helicopter tracked the Ford while giving Dayton officers real-time updates on its location.

While on Miller Avenue, the Ford pulled up next to a pickup truck with a trailer attached. Troopers noted something may have been exchanged or thrown out of the Ford near the truck, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

As Dayton police continued to follow the Ford, crews encountered the pickup truck on Miller Avenue near Redmond Place.

The truck and attached trailer were across the road.

Dayton police body camera footage showed an officer get out of the cruiser with their gun drawn and demand the driver of the truck, later identified as Smith, to exit the vehicle and show his hands.

When Smith got out of the truck, he appeared to have a handgun in his right hand, Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said.

Smith started to run, and the officer told him to drop the gun at least once before they shot him.

“It appears, and again this is part of the criminal investigation, that he was shot right around the time as he’s running with his handgun and looking back at the officer,” the chief said.

A 9mm Glock 19x was recovered at the scene with 11 live rounds and one in the chamber.

Smith was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Shepherd, the driver of the Ford, continued to a house in the 100 block of Pomeroy Avenue.

A resident notified police Shepherd entered the house and shut the door, according to court records.

Police surrounded the house and ordered her to come outside. When she left the house, she told officers she consumed a large amount of narcotics and was overdosing, according to an affidavit.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation. Once it’s completed, the Dayton Police Department Professional Standards Bureau will conduct an administrative investigation.