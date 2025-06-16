Man shot by Dayton police during stolen vehicle investigation charged

The officer shot Smith on Thursday on Miller Avenue in Trotwood, just outside of Dayton, after he fled a truck with a Glock 19x in his hand.

Dayton police were part of a joint violence deterrence initiative with Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit Thursday and were looking for a stolen Ford Fusion when the shooting occurred.

Just before the shooting, police learned the stolen car was near Olive Road and West Third Street. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the car fled, according to court records.

OSHP’s aviation unit tracked the Ford and gave Dayton police live updates on its location.

While on Miller Avenue, the Ford rolled next to a pickup truck with a trailer attached. OSHP noted something may have been exchanged or thrown out of the Ford near the truck, according to court documents.

“DPD officers encountered the truck as it appeared to back up in the road and caused the trailer to block the road,” an affidavit read.

Dayton police body camera footage released during a press conference Friday showed an officer exiting the cruiser with their gun drawn and tell Smith to exit the truck and show his hands multiple times.

Court records said Smith tried to put the truck into gear, but it wasn’t operating correctly.

Smith got out of the truck and started running away from police.

The officer is heard yelling that Smith has a gun as they briefly ran after Smith. The officer told him to drop the gun at least once before they shot him.

Only one shot was fired, according to Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal.

“It appears, and again this is part of the criminal investigation, that he was shot right around the time as he’s running with his handgun and looking back at the officer,” Afzal said Friday.

Officers began providing medical care and called medics to the scene. Smith was transported to the hospital and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Friday.

The Glock was recovered and had 11 rounds with one in the chamber, according to police.

Officers found the Ford in the middle of the road on Elkins Drive near Nathaniel Street.

The driver, 29-year-old Heaven R. Shepherd, of Dayton, fled to a house in the 100 block of Pomeroy Avenue.

A resident notified police Shepherd entered the house and shut the door, according to court records.

The Ford’s keys were found in a backyard Shepherd reportedly ran through.

Police surrounded the house and ordered Shepherd come outside. She eventually came out and notified officers she consumed a large amount of narcotics and was overdosing, according to court records.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Shepherd is facing one count each of receiving stolen property, failure to comply and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation. Once it’s completed, the Dayton Police Department Professional Standards Bureau will conduct an administrative investigation.