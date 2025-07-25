Man shot by Dayton police in stable condition; body camera video released

The officer who shot him has six years of service, including eight written commendations and two oral reprimands, according to Afzal.

No officers were injured.

Police released dash and body camera footage Friday showing officers responding to a crash around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at 1017 W. Third Street.

As officers pulled onto the scene, they saw a man running in the street, the video shows. Both officers got out of the cruiser and began to chase him.

One of the officers can be heard on the body camera footage telling the man to show his hands twice.

The man appeared to be bent over a drain in the 1100 block of French Lane as police approached him. As he started to stand up an officer fired.

The man had a gun in his right hand and a magazine in the left, Afzal said.

Officers requested medics and immediately began providing medical care.

Medics arrived at 1:27 p.m. and transported the man to the hospital.

It was about 12 seconds from the time officers first saw him and when the shot was fired, Afzal said.

It’s not clear why the man was bent over the drain.

The man was one of the drivers involved in the crash, according to the chief. He has a history of OVI and obstructing official business, Afzal said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting as well as the crash. Once the investigation is completed, Dayton police will handle its administrative investigation.

This is the second officer-involved shooting involving Dayton police in six weeks.

On June 12, a Dayton officer shot Rodney Smith Jr. while attempting to track a stolen vehicle.

Smith was in a pickup truck with an attached trailer that was across Miller Road and blocking police’s path as they followed the stolen vehicle.

Smith got out of the truck and attempted to run from police.

Afzal previously said it appeared Smith was shot as was he was running with a handgun and looking back at police.

On Friday the chief said officers often deal with armed people and people fleeing from them.

“We don’t shoot them if they don’t present a threat,” Afzal said. “A lot of people are running away from us and we can clearly see they have a handgun, but they don’t turn around, so our officers don’t shoot.”