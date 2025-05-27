Man shot in Dayton Saturday afternoon; Suspect in custody

Breaking: Missing WWII soldier killed in action to be buried in Dayton National Cemetery

A 34-year-old man was shot in Dayton Saturday afternoon, while the suspect is in custody.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 2200 block of Rugby Road around 2:15 p.m., according to Lt. Eric Sheldon for the Dayton Police Department.

Sheldon said upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Sheldon said crews were able to identify and locate a suspect’s vehicle on I-75 near Middletown.

A 37-year-old suspect was arrested and transported to Montgomery County jail.

Sheldon said another person in the vehicle, a 33-year-old male, had a handgun and 18 grams of suspected fentanyl. He was arrested and transported to Montgomery County jail as well.

The driver of the vehicle was released.

“My uncle was shot, my uncle was shot,” a 911 caller said to a dispatcher in a 911 call on Saturday.

The caller had told the dispatcher she wasn’t sure if the man was breathing.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating the incident.

