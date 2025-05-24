Man shot in Dayton Saturday afternoon

.
50 minutes ago
A man was shot in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 2200 block of Rugby Road around 2:09 p.m., according to a 911 call log obtained from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

“My uncle was shot, my uncle was shot,” a 911 caller said to a dispatcher in a 911 call.

The caller told the dispatcher she wasn’t sure if the man was breathing.

Additional details are not yet available.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.