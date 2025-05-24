Man shot in Dayton Saturday afternoon

A man was shot in Dayton Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 2200 block of Rugby Road around 2:09 p.m., according to a 911 call log obtained from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
“My uncle was shot, my uncle was shot,” a 911 caller said to a dispatcher in a 911 call.
The caller told the dispatcher she wasn’t sure if the man was breathing.
Additional details are not yet available.
