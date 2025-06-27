Coroner IDs man shot at Dayton gas station

At 12:09 a.m. Monday, a shooting was reported outside the Speedway gas station at 121 E. Stewart St.

“We heard gunfire outside the store,” a 911 caller said, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The caller heard five or six shots, but didn’t know if anyone had been shot.

Dayton officers arrived and found Diallo. He was transported to the hospital before succumbing to his injuries, Lt. Eric Sheldon said.

His death remains under investigation.