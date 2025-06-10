Breaking: Man shot, killed in Fairborn Monday night

Man shot, killed in Fairborn Monday night

Three people were shot and one of those people has died in a shooting Tuesday night in the 700 block of Second Street in Hamilton. | NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Three people were shot and one of those people has died in a shooting Tuesday night in the 700 block of Second Street in Hamilton. | NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment building in Fairborn Monday night.

Around 10:38 p.m., Fairborn police responded to a shooting in the June Drive and Williams Street area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wound, Fairborn police said.

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Fairborn police dispatchers received multiple calls about gunfire in the area.

“Someone’s been shot and he’s laying by the car,” a caller told dispatch. “There’s bullet cases too.”

The caller said the man was in an alley and had been shot in the chest multiple times.

He wasn’t moving, but was breathing faintly, they added.

Additional information is not available at this time. We will update this story as more details are released.

In Other News
1
Huber Heights: New music venue, hotel, Dublin Pub planned near Rose...
2
Dayton Philharmonic conductor Gittleman takes final bow: 7 things to...
3
Ohio bill would hold adults more accountable for underage drinking
4
Owners close Thai Street Noodles in Kettering; family to open new...
5
Army hits recruiting goal for 2025 at earliest point in a decade

About the Author