Man shot, killed in Fairborn Monday night

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wound, Fairborn police said.

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Fairborn police dispatchers received multiple calls about gunfire in the area.

“Someone’s been shot and he’s laying by the car,” a caller told dispatch. “There’s bullet cases too.”

The caller said the man was in an alley and had been shot in the chest multiple times.

He wasn’t moving, but was breathing faintly, they added.

Additional information is not available at this time. We will update this story as more details are released.