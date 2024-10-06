Man shot near Trotwood business

A person was taken to the hospital today after sustaining a gunshot wound near a Trotwood business.

Trotwood police officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Salem Avenue near an AutoZone at 11:21 a.m. on reports of a shooting there, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A male who was shot in the leg was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, dispatchers said.

Police are investigating the incident, they said.

