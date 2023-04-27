BreakingNews
Man shot, seriously injured during attempted robbery in Dayton

A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition early Thursday after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Dayton.

The man is expected to survive as a result of “timely medical intervention,” said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Around 12:41 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Hoover Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Bauer said.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The man was with a 43-year-old man who was not injured.

“Initial indications appear that the suspect attempted to rob the two males,” Bauer said. “The Homicide and Violent Offender Units are actively investigating the incident.”

Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. They can also anonymously report tips to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP (7867) or going to www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

