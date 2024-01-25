Man hit by SUV in Riverside suffers life-threatening injuries

Medics transported a man with life-threatening injuries to the hospital Wednesday after he was hit by an SUV in Riverside.

Around 6:50 p.m., a woman driving a 2021 Kia Sorento hit a 34-year-old Dayton man who was crossing Woodman Drive from Bayside Drive, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The man was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit, said Sgt. Tyler Ross.

An ambulance transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the Kia and her passenger were not injured.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

