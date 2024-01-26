Man taken to hospital after car hits house in Harrison Twp., lands on man

The driver fled and could not be located.

Just before 3 a.m. deputies responded to the 3600 block of West Hillcrest Avenue on a report of a vehicle in a house.

A Kia Forte was going west on West Hillcrest Avenue when it reportedly lost control while going over a hill and went through a yard. The car crossed Alpena Avenue and drove into the front door of the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The vehicle landed on a male resident who was laying on the couch inside the door,” a press release read. “The male was conscious and extricated by Harrison Twp. Fire Department with the assistance of Englewood Towing and Busy Bee Towing.”

The Kia was later reported stolen out of Trotwood.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.