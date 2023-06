A man went into the water after his canoe was found overturned in Dayton Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 100 East Helena Street on reports of an overturned canoe around 7:45 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The rescue took place around 8:15 a.m., dispatch said.

He was transported to a local hospital. Information about his condition is unknown.

Additional information is not yet available.

We will update as we learn more.