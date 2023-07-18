BreakingNews
Man wanted in Georgia murder arrested in Dayton by US Marshals
U.S. Marshals arrested a wanted fugitive who is accused in a Georgia murder early Tuesday morning in Dayton.

The U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Floydell Smith around 9 a.m. for the murder of Te’Vian William in Rome, Georgia on June 27, according to a statement from the Marshals’ offices.

“The U.S. Marshals’ network of fugitive task forces across the country are specifically equipped to handle this kind of investigation,” Michael D. Black, a U.S. Marshal, said. “In this case, our task force in collaboration with our state and local partners were able to arrest this suspect quickly and safely after receiving the information from our team in Georgia. We cannot allow those accused of violent crimes to hide in our community.”

Smith has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail and awaits extradition to Georgia for his court appearance.

