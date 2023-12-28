Man wanted in Jefferson Twp. shooting arrested in New Lebanon

Johnson was previously charged with one count of felonious assault for a shooting in Jefferson Twp. on Oct. 16.

Around 1 a.m., deputies responded on a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Calumet Lane. When they arrived, they found a man said who had been shot in the arm, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division records.

“(The man) advised there was an argument between him and Jackie Johnson,” an affidavit read. “...During the argument, Johnson pulled out a firearm and shot (the man), grazing his right arm.”

Johnson reportedly fled the scene before deputies arrived.

A warrant was issued for him on Oct. 17.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to the felonious assault charge during a hearing Thursday, according to court records. His bond was set at $25,000.