Man who died after Darke County crash believed to have medical event prior to crash

17 minutes ago
An 82-year-old Greenville man who died following a crash in Darke County Thursday afternoon is believed to have suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.

Around 5:32 p.m., Gerald Brown was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion east on U.S. 36 West near Ohio 121 South when he hit the center of the roundabout, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The car went off the left side of the road and then returned to the road, hitting a curb. The Ford then went off the right side of the road and came to a stop.

Brown is believed to have suffered a major cardiac event prior to the crash, the sheriff’s office said. He did not have any physical injuries from the crash.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and CareFlight flew Brown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

