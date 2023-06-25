Man who says he was shot in downtown Dayton walks into Miami Valley Hospital

A man walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:23 a.m. today, and told hospital staffers he was shot in the 100 block of East 3rd Street in Dayton.

That’s according to Sgt. Jeff Thomas of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that an employee at Miami Valley Hospital alerted Dayton Police of a person who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right shin.

“Anytime a hospital within a city, (when) someone walks in with a gunshot wound, they’re obligated to contact the police whether the victim says ... ‘I was cleaning my gun and shot myself’ or that it was an attempted robbery,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center did not have any information regarding the severity of the man’s injury.

No further information was available regarding the incident, which remains under investigation by Dayton Police Department, Thomas said.