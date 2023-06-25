X

Man who says he was shot in downtown Dayton walks into Miami Valley Hospital

Local News
By
38 minutes ago

A man walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:23 a.m. today, and told hospital staffers he was shot in the 100 block of East 3rd Street in Dayton.

That’s according to Sgt. Jeff Thomas of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that an employee at Miami Valley Hospital alerted Dayton Police of a person who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right shin.

“Anytime a hospital within a city, (when) someone walks in with a gunshot wound, they’re obligated to contact the police whether the victim says ... ‘I was cleaning my gun and shot myself’ or that it was an attempted robbery,” Thomas said.

ExploreArea baby boomers choosing to stay in their homes longer: Here’s what our examination found

Thomas said the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center did not have any information regarding the severity of the man’s injury.

No further information was available regarding the incident, which remains under investigation by Dayton Police Department, Thomas said.

In Other News
1
Tasteful renovations elevate home
2
‘It was a very grueling 60 days’; Providers, activists detail the...
3
Central State increases sustainable agriculture research funding
4
Voice of Dayton Business: Ohio businesses cannot stand for government...
5
State changing order for U.S. 35/Woodman interchange ramp closings

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top