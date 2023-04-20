Man who shot Dayton police officer in struggle pleads guilty

The charges stemmed from a gunfight involving police more than a year ago on Sept. 21, 2021.

The incident started after employees of the Dollar General store at 888 S. Gettysburg Ave. reported a customer used a counterfeit bill earlier that day, Dayton police said at the time.

Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating the report, which led him to the 600 block of Ingram Street.

Around 7:26 p.m., he approached Lowe, who reportedly matched the suspect’s description in the fraud complaint. Body camera footage showed Holloway tell Lowe to stop. When the officer got closer to Lowe, Lowe punched Holloway.

Holloway then used his Taser on Lowe. The officer is heard telling Lowe to put his hands behind his back on the body camera footage. Lowe is then shown grabbing a gun and firing at Holloway. Holloway fired five rounds, striking Lowe multiple times, according to police.

Holloway was shot on the left side of his head. His left temporal artery was reportedly torn as a result.

Lowe was initially in critical condition following the shooting. Holloway was released from the hospital two days after the shooting.