Man who wanted to be transportation provider for Medicaid office needed local ombudsman’s help

Each time he received a generalized answer that had nothing to do with his application. On one occasion he was told that it takes several months. On another he was told that the system was backlogged.

Because he was not receiving any specific information, he requested assistance from the ombudsman. The office organized a conference call with a staff person at the agency, the ombudsman and the man.

During the call, the staff person researched the man’s applications and found that he had made an error when submitting his application so that it was not completely submitted. The final submit selection had not been chosen. The man was grateful to learn exactly what had been happening with his applications so that he could correct the problem and have his application considered.

He felt certain that he would not have been able to get the information he required without the intervention of the ombudsman and he is now looking forward to a successful outcome.

