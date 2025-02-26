Man, woman accused of kidnapping 12-year-old in Dayton, pouring bleach on him

A 33-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are facing one count each of kidnapping (younger than 13), abduction and assault in Dayton Municipal Court records.

The assault charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dayton officers responded to a reported kidnapping on West Hillcrest Avenue.

“At approximately the same time, dispatch notified officers of another complaint of abuse on Lexington Avenue,” said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. “Upon arrival at the West Hillcrest Avenue address officers discovered that a 33-year-old female suspect and a 37-year-old male suspect entered the residence and began attacking a 12-year-old.”

They reportedly forced the boy into a vehicle and went to Lexington Avenue and assaulted him.

The man and woman poured liquid bleach on the boy, injuring his eyes and face, according to court records.

Police arrived at the Lexington Avenue scene and got the boy medical help. He was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The woman was taken into custody and her bail was set at $250,000 on Tuesday, according to court records. A warrant was issued for the man on Monday.

CARE House detectives are continuing to investigate.