Man, woman injured after head-on crash in Washington Twp.

A man and a woman were injured after a head-on crash in Washington Twp. Tuesday afternoon.

After initial investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 4:41 p.m. a Pontiac Sunfire was driving eastbound in the 900 block of W. Spring Valley Pike.

The Sunfire went left of center and crashed head-on into a 2008 Chevy Equinox heading the other direction, the sheriff’s office said. A white 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan then rear-ended the Equinox due to it stopping abruptly.

Deputies found a man and a woman who were injured by the crash.

Alcohol or drugs are suspected to have played a part in the crash, the sheriff’s office said, but the crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit.

