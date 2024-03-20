Man, woman injured after head-on crash in Washington Twp.

The Sunfire went left of center and crashed head-on into a 2008 Chevy Equinox heading the other direction, the sheriff’s office said. A white 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan then rear-ended the Equinox due to it stopping abruptly.

Deputies found a man and a woman who were injured by the crash.

Alcohol or drugs are suspected to have played a part in the crash, the sheriff’s office said, but the crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit.