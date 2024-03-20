Man, woman injured after head-on crash in Washington Twp.

A man and a woman were injured after a head-on crash in Washington Twp. Tuesday afternoon.
After initial investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 4:41 p.m. a Pontiac Sunfire was driving eastbound in the 900 block of W. Spring Valley Pike.
The Sunfire went left of center and crashed head-on into a 2008 Chevy Equinox heading the other direction, the sheriff’s office said. A white 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan then rear-ended the Equinox due to it stopping abruptly.
Deputies found a man and a woman who were injured by the crash.
Alcohol or drugs are suspected to have played a part in the crash, the sheriff’s office said, but the crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit.
In Other News
1
Forbes continues to lead in Ohio Supreme Court race; Hanseman, Siebert...
2
Congressional primaries: Cox, Davidson, Enoch and Miller declared...
3
Moreno declared winner in race for U.S. Senate in Ohio
4
UPDATE: Dayton mayor declares tax issue win; Oakwood, Riverside votes...
5
School levies: Voters lean against Centerville, Franklin taxes in early...
About the Author