Man, woman seriously injured after being hit by SUV in Cedarville

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an SUV hit two pedestrians in Cedarville Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported at 7:08 a.m. on West Xenia Avenue near Main Street.
A 2004 Honda CR-V going west on West Xenia Avenue hit an 88-year-old man and 86-year-old woman walking across the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The man and woman were taken Miami Valley Hospital via ambulance.
The driver was not injured in the crash.
Troopers are continuing to investigate. The Cedarville Twp. Volunteer Fire Department and Cedarville Police Department assisted OSHP at the scene.
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