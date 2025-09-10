Many Montgomery County contested races will appear on Nov. 4 ballot

Montgomery County voters will see more than 30 contested races in the Nov. 4 general election.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified petitions for candidates for cities like Kettering, Moraine and Riverside during its Tuesday board meeting. The filing deadline for most Montgomery County candidate races was in August, but some candidate races for those cities had later filing deadlines due to their city charters.

The deadline to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 6, and Ohioans can check their voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Here are candidates in contested races who have been certified for the Nov. 4 ballot:

Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge: Brandon Myers and Cindi Westwood

Clayton Mayor: Dennis Lieberman and Ryan Farmer

Clayton Council, At Large (Three seats): Todd Burkett, Tina Kelly, Misty McDowell, Greg Merckle, Emily Wellman and Dana York

Dayton Mayor: Jeffrey Mims Jr. and Shenise Turner-Sloss

Dayton City Commission (One seat): Darius Beckham, Jacob Davis, Darryl Fairchild and Karen Wick

Englewood Council (Three seats): Andrew Gough, Jake Jagels, Brad Rarick, Ryan Ley and Courtney Rietman

Germantown Council (Three seats): Michael Kuhn, Rick Matheson, Rob Rettich, J. Brian Wafzig and Curtis Woodbury

Kettering Municipal Court Judge: Patricia Campbell and K. George Kordalis

Kettering Mayor: Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith

Kettering Council At Large (Two seats): Laura Arber, Dan Palmer and Tyler Scott

Moraine Mayor: Teri Murphy and Erica Watts

New Lebanon Council (Three seats): Nicole Adkins, Theresa Cooper, Keith Moody, Amanda Price and Thomas Wilder

Oakwood Council (Two seats): Sam Dorf, Sarena Kelley and Leigh Turben

Riverside Council (Four seats): Mike Denning, Brenda Fry, Steve Gaby, Angel Patterson and Freda Patterson

Trotwood Council District 1 (One seat): Bettye Gales and Robert Kelley Jr.

Trotwood Council District 2 (One seat): Martha Clark and Tommy McGuffey Jr.

Trotwood Council District 4 (One seat): Tyna Brown and Larry Bryant

Union Council (Three seats): Linda Black, Stephen Brookover, Robert Jay Niemann, Helen Oberer and Josh Rarick

Vandalia Council (Three seats): Emily Bradford, David Brusman, Michael Flannery, Rick Ford, Alex Gonter-Dray and Aaron Hathaway

Vandalia Municipal Court Judge: Nicole Amrhein and David Caldwell

Butler Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Ken Betz, Bryson Jackson and Mike Thein

Clay Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Lori Hartman, Mark Haworth and Angela Howell

German Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Isaac Morton, Jim Rowland and Jake Stubbs

Harrison Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Clinton Ball, Georgeann Godsey and Roland Winburn

Jackson Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Bob Cowden, Jim Erisman, Matt Thaxton, Randall DeVilbiss and Ryan Hodson

Miami Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Drew Barry, Bob Matthews and Terry Posey Jr.

Perry Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Blaine Heeter, Hayes Johnston, Jessica Miller, Robin Lewis and Albert Acker

Perry Twp. Fiscal Officer: Jamie Evans and Amy Hoover

Washington Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Sharon A. Lowry, Scott Paulson and Luke Trubee

Montgomery County Educational Service Center (Three seats): Youssef Elzein, Daryl Michael Jr., Gary Roberts and Terry Smith

Centerville School Board (Three seats): Kathy Krippen, John Doll, Mark Peters and Megan Murray Sparks

Dayton School Board (Four seats): Ann Marie Gallin, Jamica Garrison, Jocelyn Rhynard, Chisondra Goodwine, Virgil Goodwine, Ken Hayes and Joey Lacey

Huber Heights School Board (Three seats): Kelly Bledsoe, Barbara Mirlisena, Steven Zbinden and Mark Combs

Miamisburg School Board (Three seats): Christopher Amsler, Chris Keilholz, Jab Mubaslat, Ann Neis, Ryan Riddell and Shelbi Nunery

Oakwood School Board (Three seats): Sarah Bourne, Lauren Kawai, Laura Middleton and John Wilson

Vandalia-Butler School Board (Three seats): Ryan Chewning, Scott Fullam, Holly Herbst and Mary Kay Smith

Mad River Local School Board (Three seats): Damien McCormick, AJ Ricker, Marilyn Steiner and Terrance Tolbert

Key dates for Ohio’s general election:

Sept. 19: Military and overseas absentee voting begins

Oct. 6: The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration for the Nov. 4 election

Oct. 7: Early voting begins

Nov. 2: Last day to vote early and in-person at the election board office

Nov. 3: Absentee ballot postmark deadline

Nov. 4: Election Day

