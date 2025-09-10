Many Montgomery County contested races will appear on Nov. 4 ballot

Montgomery County voters will see more than 30 contested races in the Nov. 4 general election.
The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified petitions for candidates for cities like Kettering, Moraine and Riverside during its Tuesday board meeting. The filing deadline for most Montgomery County candidate races was in August, but some candidate races for those cities had later filing deadlines due to their city charters.
The deadline to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 6, and Ohioans can check their voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
Here are candidates in contested races who have been certified for the Nov. 4 ballot:
Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge: Brandon Myers and Cindi Westwood
Clayton Mayor: Dennis Lieberman and Ryan Farmer
Clayton Council, At Large (Three seats): Todd Burkett, Tina Kelly, Misty McDowell, Greg Merckle, Emily Wellman and Dana York
Dayton Mayor: Jeffrey Mims Jr. and Shenise Turner-Sloss
Dayton City Commission (One seat): Darius Beckham, Jacob Davis, Darryl Fairchild and Karen Wick
Englewood Council (Three seats): Andrew Gough, Jake Jagels, Brad Rarick, Ryan Ley and Courtney Rietman
Germantown Council (Three seats): Michael Kuhn, Rick Matheson, Rob Rettich, J. Brian Wafzig and Curtis Woodbury
Kettering Municipal Court Judge: Patricia Campbell and K. George Kordalis
Kettering Mayor: Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith
Kettering Council At Large (Two seats): Laura Arber, Dan Palmer and Tyler Scott
Moraine Mayor: Teri Murphy and Erica Watts
New Lebanon Council (Three seats): Nicole Adkins, Theresa Cooper, Keith Moody, Amanda Price and Thomas Wilder
Oakwood Council (Two seats): Sam Dorf, Sarena Kelley and Leigh Turben
Riverside Council (Four seats): Mike Denning, Brenda Fry, Steve Gaby, Angel Patterson and Freda Patterson
Trotwood Council District 1 (One seat): Bettye Gales and Robert Kelley Jr.
Trotwood Council District 2 (One seat): Martha Clark and Tommy McGuffey Jr.
Trotwood Council District 4 (One seat): Tyna Brown and Larry Bryant
Union Council (Three seats): Linda Black, Stephen Brookover, Robert Jay Niemann, Helen Oberer and Josh Rarick
Vandalia Council (Three seats): Emily Bradford, David Brusman, Michael Flannery, Rick Ford, Alex Gonter-Dray and Aaron Hathaway
Vandalia Municipal Court Judge: Nicole Amrhein and David Caldwell
Butler Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Ken Betz, Bryson Jackson and Mike Thein
Clay Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Lori Hartman, Mark Haworth and Angela Howell
German Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Isaac Morton, Jim Rowland and Jake Stubbs
Harrison Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Clinton Ball, Georgeann Godsey and Roland Winburn
Jackson Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Bob Cowden, Jim Erisman, Matt Thaxton, Randall DeVilbiss and Ryan Hodson
Miami Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Drew Barry, Bob Matthews and Terry Posey Jr.
Perry Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Blaine Heeter, Hayes Johnston, Jessica Miller, Robin Lewis and Albert Acker
Perry Twp. Fiscal Officer: Jamie Evans and Amy Hoover
Washington Twp. Trustee (Two seats): Sharon A. Lowry, Scott Paulson and Luke Trubee
Montgomery County Educational Service Center (Three seats): Youssef Elzein, Daryl Michael Jr., Gary Roberts and Terry Smith
Centerville School Board (Three seats): Kathy Krippen, John Doll, Mark Peters and Megan Murray Sparks
Dayton School Board (Four seats): Ann Marie Gallin, Jamica Garrison, Jocelyn Rhynard, Chisondra Goodwine, Virgil Goodwine, Ken Hayes and Joey Lacey
Huber Heights School Board (Three seats): Kelly Bledsoe, Barbara Mirlisena, Steven Zbinden and Mark Combs
Miamisburg School Board (Three seats): Christopher Amsler, Chris Keilholz, Jab Mubaslat, Ann Neis, Ryan Riddell and Shelbi Nunery
Oakwood School Board (Three seats): Sarah Bourne, Lauren Kawai, Laura Middleton and John Wilson
Vandalia-Butler School Board (Three seats): Ryan Chewning, Scott Fullam, Holly Herbst and Mary Kay Smith
Mad River Local School Board (Three seats): Damien McCormick, AJ Ricker, Marilyn Steiner and Terrance Tolbert
Key dates for Ohio’s general election:
Sept. 19: Military and overseas absentee voting begins
Oct. 6: The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration for the Nov. 4 election
Oct. 7: Early voting begins
Nov. 2: Last day to vote early and in-person at the election board office
Nov. 3: Absentee ballot postmark deadline
Nov. 4: Election Day
About the Author