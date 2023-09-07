Map: The deadliest railroad crossings in southwest Ohio

The state of Ohio is making $100 million available to help local communities apply for federal funds to address dangerous at-grade railroad crossings. Go here for the full story.

As part of that story, our reporters analyzed state data to find local intersections where there have been deadly crashes since 2015. There was one in Montgomery County and several in Butler County.

Here is the map:

Dan Tierney, a spokesperson for DeWine, said train crossings can either be a hazard of their own or create additional hazards through traffic, which can cause additional accidents or block emergency services from getting to their destination.

Factors that make a railroad crossing dangerous include how often the rail is used, how many cars travel that particular roadway, and what alternative options drivers have to bypass traffic while a train is rolling by.

What intersections do you believe local leaders should seek to address with state and federal funds? Reach out to reporter Avery Kreemer at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com.