Mary Evans, advocate for the rights of returned citizens, dies at 42

"ReEntry Stories," a radio series she had produced for WYSO since 2019, highlighted the perspectives and challenges of returned citizens transitioning back into society. In addition to “ReEntry Stories,” Evans contributed to other WYSO projects, such as ”Loud As the Rolling Sea," "West Dayton Stories," and “The Ohio Country.”

“It is devastating to lose this vibrant and active member of the WYSO family," Luke Dennis, General Manager of WYSO, wrote in an email to staff Friday afternoon.

Earlier this year, Evans was named a 2025 Kettering Foundation Democracy Fellow for her work with formerly incarcerated citizens.

“Mary was an extraordinarily accomplished journalist with a deep understanding of the most intransigent issues facing the community, a knowledge base she built from lived experience,” said Journalism Lab co-founder Steve Bennish.

Evans wrote about how she came to Dayton and how she discovered her passion for journalism and advocacy in a 2023 contributed column for Ideas & Voices:

“I came to live in Dayton after paroling to a liberal arts school in Greene County, which held classes inside my prison institution. The readings assigned in this Inside Out class gave me a whole new perspective. Growing up in Gallipolis, I wasn’t taught about Angela Davis. I never heard of bell hooks, Audre Lorde, Basquiat, or Gordon Parks. Seeing these different artists and activists using their art to advocate for rights changed my life forever.”

After speaking with Peter Benkendorf of The Collaboratory, Evans connected with other area journalists to create The Journalism Lab, a non-profit she used to share her skills with those in the community interested in learning the basics of journalism to tell the stories important to them.

“From the day I met Mary, I couldn’t help by be inspired by her energy and passion for righting wrongs and speaking truth to power,” said Stephen Starr, one of the co-founders of The Journalism Lab. “There will be a gaping hole in our community for a long time to come, but Mary will continue to inspire us all.”

In April of this year, Evans, a site coordinator for Wilmington College, helped publish letters from women she worked with in the Dayton Correctional Institute about what second chances meant to them.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Details will be shared as they become available.