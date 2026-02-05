McCrabb: Community rallies around two businesses after fires

While the days and devastation were different, what both fires illustrated through the dark smoke and charred remains is that Middletown is a caring community. Just ask Chris Lester and Brent Dalton. On Jan. 20, an accidental fire started in Lester’s Rock N Roll Shop, 1959 Central Ave., according to Lester, the owner. Then on Jan. 28, while Dalton, owner of Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill, 640 N. University Blvd., was cleaning the fryer, it malfunctioned and “exploded,” he said.

“I was cleaning the fryer, just like we’ve done once a week for 10 years,” said Dalton, who hoped to return to work this week. “Never had (something like that) happen ... I didn’t know what hit me.”

Since the fires, the owners have received unwavering support from the community through scheduled fundraisers, a GoFundMe account or offered financial assistance from customers. Lester and Dalton are two respected and generous business owners in the city, and at a time when they needed the most support, the community didn’t turn its back. “You never know who you have behind you until you need somebody,” said Lester, 51, a 1992 MHS graduate and musician who has performed at countless benefits for others. “This has really opened my eyes and made me beyond appreciative for sure.”

Dalton said in the days following the fire his and his wife’s phones “blew up” with text messages from concerned friends. His loyal customers have offered to establish a GoFundMe account, but that’s not his style, he said. “It’s hard to receive from other people,” said Dalton, who along with his wife, Kelly, has used their business to support many needy causes. “I know we are loved. We are no means rich financially, but we’re richly blessed with friends, even people we haven’t heard from in years. It’s been really cool to be blessed with that support.” Dalton, 49, hasn’t returned to the restaurant since being released last week from a burn unit. He’s thankful his experienced staff has operated the restaurant during his absence.

Meanwhile, Lester, who opened the music business in the former Music Central seven years ago, drives by his store daily. He sees the boarded up windows and his mind flashes back to when the property was a “cash for gold” business. “I use that as motivation,” he said when asked about rebuilding. “That was a dark period.” Lester, who grew up a few blocks from the music store, hopes to spend the insurance policy to reopen the business, though the money won’t be enough to replenish the inventory that included musical equipment, skateboards, vintage albums and posters, and concert ticket stubs. Lester was asked what message he’d like to leave for those responsible for donating $12,000 to his GoFundMe account and organizing other fundraisers. “That’s a tough one,” he said, clearing his throat. “Man, I’m a secretive person, but I’m humbled beyond words.” Friends have stepped forward to help Lester replace some of his lost items. Jason Moore and his friend Fred Moore have organized an event called “Rebuild 2 Rock,” a way for community members to donate new and gently used instruments to Lester. When Jason Moore, 41, a 2004 MHS graduate, read about the fire on Facebook, he was “in shock and disbelief. Heartbroken.” So Moore created an avenue for people to donate their new and used musical equipment to Lester. “Rebuild 2 Rock” offers an opportunity for those items to be brought back to life for a good cause, he said. “He has always been there for people,” Moore said of Lester, who routinely opened his business to aspiring musicians to practice. “It’s time for us to help him. Band members are a community helping a community. We’re Middies getting the job done.” Moore paused on the phone, then added: “One day I might need help you know. Hopefully you reap what you sow.”

HOW TO DONATE

WHAT: “Rebuild 2 Rock”

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Garver Family Farm Market, 6790 Hamilton-Lebanon Road, Monroe

ITEMS ACCEPTED: Guitars, guitar stands, drum sets, drum accessories, audio, packaged strings, new instrumental accessories, used records, and skateboards

MORE INFO: Jason Moore, abjwm22@gmail.com or Fred Moore, daehon2004@yahoo.com