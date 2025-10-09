McCrabb: Local church heads to the creek to perform 6 baptisms

As Victory in God Church members, family and friends stood on the creek’s rocky bank while hymns were sung, those being baptized slowly made their way toward Pastor John Ward and Pastor Chuck Hall, who waited in chilly, waist-high water.

The six baptisms included one married couple, Bradly and Jacqueline Fenker, and Faith Anne Ward, an 18-year old girl with special needs who was adopted from China as a baby by John and Jeanne Ward of Franklin Twp.

Bradly Fenker, 28, said his drug and alcohol addictions led to violent behavior. He had “been through the gutter” and his life was “a constant battle,” he said.

Ward called Fenker “one of the spark plugs” in the church.

Standing on the bank, his black T-shirt with the words, “Left It In The Water” still soaking wet, Fenker was asked again about his life before the creek baptism.

“There is no need to think about that stuff no more,” he answered. “I don’t need to dwell on the past because coming out of the water signifies I’m a new man. The renewal is absolutely amazing.”

Before he and his wife were baptized, Ward asked him if he wanted to say anything about his commitment to Christ.

“No matter the scars you have on the outside and inside you can become a new man,” Fenker told his pastor. “It’s never too late.”

This spiritual rebirth is happening around the U.S., church leaders say. Recently, thousands of people gathered in a private cove in Southern California for what organizers called the world’s largest synchronized water baptism.