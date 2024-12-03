Mechanical failure sparks fire on Warren Correctional greenhouse roof

The fire was contained to an industrial heater inside the greenhouse and was determined to be unintentional as a result of mechanical failure, he said.

In addition to Turtlecreek Twp., fire engines from Monroe, Franklin Twp. and Deerfield Twp. were used to put out the fire because of the distance of the greenhouse from a water supply and extent of the fire.

Crews were on scene for approximately an hour and a half.

There were no injuries reported and the loss to the structure and contents is unknown, the assistant chief reported.