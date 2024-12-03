Mechanical failure sparks fire on Warren Correctional greenhouse roof

Crews from nearly a half dozen fire departments responded to a structure fire Monday night on the grounds of the Warren Correctional Institution.
A greenhouse roof was reported on fire shortly before 9 p.m. at the prison at 5787 state Route 63, according to Charles Rielage, assistant chief of Turtlecreek Twp. Fire/EMS.
The fire was contained to an industrial heater inside the greenhouse and was determined to be unintentional as a result of mechanical failure, he said.
In addition to Turtlecreek Twp., fire engines from Monroe, Franklin Twp. and Deerfield Twp. were used to put out the fire because of the distance of the greenhouse from a water supply and extent of the fire.
Crews were on scene for approximately an hour and a half.
There were no injuries reported and the loss to the structure and contents is unknown, the assistant chief reported.
