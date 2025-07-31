Medical facility worker pleads guilty to sexually abusing patient in Dayton

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.

Johnson was initially indicted on one count of sexual battery and one count of attempting to commit sexual battery in September 2024. Both charges were dismissed with the guilty plea.

On Sept. 22, 2024, Dayton police officers were called to a medical facility for a reported sexual assault.

A staff member saw their coworker, Johnson, pressed inappropriately against a 17-year-old patient who was partially clothed, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

The patient said Johnson came into their room previously and committed a sex act, according to court records.

Johnson reportedly admitted to the incident during an interview with investigators.