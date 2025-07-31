Medical facility worker pleads guilty to sexually abusing patient in Dayton

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A medical worker accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old patient pleaded guilty earlier this week.

Kevin Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty to one count each of endangering children and gross sexual imposition on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.

Kevin M. Johnson. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Johnson was initially indicted on one count of sexual battery and one count of attempting to commit sexual battery in September 2024. Both charges were dismissed with the guilty plea.

On Sept. 22, 2024, Dayton police officers were called to a medical facility for a reported sexual assault.

A staff member saw their coworker, Johnson, pressed inappropriately against a 17-year-old patient who was partially clothed, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

The patient said Johnson came into their room previously and committed a sex act, according to court records.

Johnson reportedly admitted to the incident during an interview with investigators.

In Other News
1
Village shakeup: Several elected officials suddenly resign from village...
2
Dayton Public won’t bus high school students next year
3
New 121-home subdivision planned for Beavercreek
4
University of Dayton adds seven trustees, welcomes new board chair
5
What should you do if ICE visits your workplace?

About the Author