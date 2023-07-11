X

Medical helicopter called to crash in Darke County

A medical helicopter was called after a crash in Butler Township, Darke County Monday afternoon.

Darke County dispatchers confirmed the crash at U.S. 127 and state Route 503, and that MedFlight was called to the scene, but could not give further details at this time.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured, but dispatchers said that sheriff’s deputies were still on the scene around 8 p.m.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

