Medical helicopter called to Germantown motorcycle crash

A medical helicopter has been called after a report of a crash involving a motorcycle in Germantown Tuesday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Records said that the crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. at East Market Street and state Route 4, and CareFlight was later called to the scene.

Initial reports said that the other vehicle involved may be a pickup truck, records said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.