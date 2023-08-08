Medical helicopter called to Germantown motorcycle crash

A medical helicopter has been called after a report of a crash involving a motorcycle in Germantown Tuesday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Records said that the crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. at East Market Street and state Route 4, and CareFlight was later called to the scene.
Initial reports said that the other vehicle involved may be a pickup truck, records said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Judge dismisses Bethel families’ lawsuit over schools’ transgender...
2
Notices of new property values on the way: Here’s how to dispute it
3
International students at Sinclair Community College volunteer at...
4
Central State lands federal funding to use in drone farming research
5
Turnout brisk in early morning voting in Montgomery County
About the Author