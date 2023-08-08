Medical helicopter called to Germantown motorcycle crash

Credit: Nick Graham

14 minutes ago
A medical helicopter has been called after a report of a crash involving a motorcycle in Germantown Tuesday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Records said that the crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. at East Market Street and state Route 4, and CareFlight was later called to the scene.

Initial reports said that the other vehicle involved may be a pickup truck, records said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

