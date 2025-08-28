Medical worker accused of sexually abusing teen at Dayton facility sentenced to probation

• As part of his community control sanctions, Kevin Johnson cannot work with children in any capacity and can’t associate with minors — except his children — without the supervision of another adult, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• He cannot have any contact with the victim.

• Johnson is also required to complete sex offender and substance abuse treatment.

• He must register as a Tier I sex offender. Tier I offenders are required to register once a year for 15 years

• If Johnson violates the terms of his probation, he could serve four and a half years in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What was he convicted of?

• In July Johnson pleaded guilty to endangering children and gross sexual imposition, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• One count each of sexual battery and attempting to commit sexual battery were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• On Sept. 22, 2024, Dayton police responded to a medical facility for a reported sexual assault.

• A coworker saw Johnson pressed inappropriately against a 17-year-old patient who was partially clothed, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• The teen told police Johnson came to their room a few days earlier and committed a sex act, according to an affidavit.

• Johnson allegedly admitted to the sex act during an interview with detectives.