Medical worker accused of sexually abusing teen at Dayton facility sentenced to probation

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

1 hour ago
A Dayton medical facility worker who allegedly sexually abused a 17-year-old patient was sentenced to probation.

What are the terms of his probation?

• As part of his community control sanctions, Kevin Johnson cannot work with children in any capacity and can’t associate with minors — except his children — without the supervision of another adult, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• He cannot have any contact with the victim.

Kevin M. Johnson. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

• Johnson is also required to complete sex offender and substance abuse treatment.

• He must register as a Tier I sex offender. Tier I offenders are required to register once a year for 15 years

• If Johnson violates the terms of his probation, he could serve four and a half years in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What was he convicted of?

• In July Johnson pleaded guilty to endangering children and gross sexual imposition, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• One count each of sexual battery and attempting to commit sexual battery were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• On Sept. 22, 2024, Dayton police responded to a medical facility for a reported sexual assault.

• A coworker saw Johnson pressed inappropriately against a 17-year-old patient who was partially clothed, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• The teen told police Johnson came to their room a few days earlier and committed a sex act, according to an affidavit.

• Johnson allegedly admitted to the sex act during an interview with detectives.

