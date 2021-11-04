dayton-daily-news logo
Medics called to 3-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Dayton

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
12 minutes ago

Medics responded to a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in Dayton Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. at Patterson and South Smithville roads. A minivan and pick-up truck, which rolled onto its side, were also involved in the crash.

It’s not clear how many people are injured or their conditions

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

